HM Payson & Co. Sells 252 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,851 shares of company stock worth $31,485,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

DXCM opened at $378.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.60 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day moving average is $368.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

