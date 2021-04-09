HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 226.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AZN opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

