HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $70.94 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

