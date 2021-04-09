HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,075 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 268.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $180,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

