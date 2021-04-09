Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,732 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average volume of 454 put options.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

