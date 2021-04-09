Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €98.34 ($115.69) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.23.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

