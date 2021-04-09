HempCoin Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $4,054.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.24 or 1.00092033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00105469 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005491 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,392,646 coins and its circulating supply is 261,257,496 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.