Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $741.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.