HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 1-year high of €78.96 ($92.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

