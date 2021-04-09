HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.19 ($87.28).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a twelve month high of €78.96 ($92.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

