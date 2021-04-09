Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

