Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.41 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 226,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.31% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $241,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.