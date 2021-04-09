Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $189.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

