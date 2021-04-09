Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.81 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.