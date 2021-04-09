Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 226,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $4,559,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

