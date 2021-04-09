Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 250.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $203.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

