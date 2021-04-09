Head to Head Comparison: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.33 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Obsidian Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43% Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

