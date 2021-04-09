Hathor Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.42 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $284.42 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002694 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00766094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.01 or 1.00389208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00727616 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

