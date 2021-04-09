Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDIUF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $26.17 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

