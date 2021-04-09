Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.89

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.89 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.10 ($0.64), with a volume of 36,169 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

