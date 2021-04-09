Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.84

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 85213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTL. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of C$246.31 million and a P/E ratio of 254.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

