Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,356,726. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. 3,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,406. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

