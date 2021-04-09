Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report $111.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.79 million and the highest is $117.00 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $448.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $470.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $458.70 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $480.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.