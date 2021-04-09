Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.70

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.70 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 175.60 ($2.29). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.25), with a volume of 458,854 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of £349.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 177.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.18.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.