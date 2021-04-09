Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,977 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $115.43 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

