Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in YETI by 3,934.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 225,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,528,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI opened at $76.92 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

