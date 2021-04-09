Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $131.70 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

