Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $833,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Grubhub by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Grubhub by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.