Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Grifols were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Grifols by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

