Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $319.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 585,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.