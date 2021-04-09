Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head to Head Review

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.96%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 18.55% 8.92% 0.82% Great Southern Bancorp 23.16% 9.63% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 2.02 $17.70 million $2.09 12.38 Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 2.90 $73.61 million $5.14 10.95

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operates 39 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 94 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla, and Springfield, Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

