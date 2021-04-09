Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 4.6%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $137.26. 906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $929.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

