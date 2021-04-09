Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $17.90 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

