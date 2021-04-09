Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $111.84 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

