Goldcorp (TSE:G) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 82479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The company has a current ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 19.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05. The firm has a market cap of C$176.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68.

Goldcorp Company Profile (TSE:G)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

