Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

