Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of LIT opened at $59.28 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.