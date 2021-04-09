GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

