Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDNY stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.