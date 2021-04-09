Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

