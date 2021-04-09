Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

