Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Outperform at UBS Group

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.67.

Shares of GIL opened at C$40.96 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$42.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.84. The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -35.93.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

