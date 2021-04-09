Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Gap Up to $32.20

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $32.99. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1,158 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

