Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Gap Up to $32.20

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $32.99. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 1,158 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.