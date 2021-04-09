Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBNXF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

