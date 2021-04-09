GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 767,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,090. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

