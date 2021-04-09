Geron’s (GERN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GERN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Geron by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Geron by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

