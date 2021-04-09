Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $924.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.40 million and the highest is $935.79 million. Genpact posted sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.