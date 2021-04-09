Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genfit in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Genfit alerts:

GNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Genfit has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.