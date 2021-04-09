Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.80

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.97 ($0.94), with a volume of 134887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

A number of research firms recently commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

