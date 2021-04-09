Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $158.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $112.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

