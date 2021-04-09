Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0122 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $766,842.68 and approximately $991.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,878,494 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

